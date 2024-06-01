What! Jaya Prada's Evading Act: Rampur Police on the Hunt

Rampur police are on the lookout for veteran film actress and former MP Jaya Prada, who is evading arrest following non-bailable warrants issued against her in connection with two cases related to violations of the model code of conduct during the 2019 elections.
movie_image: 
Jaya

MUMBAI: In 2019, Jaya Prada contested the Rampur seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket but faced two cases during the election campaign. One case accused her of inaugurating a road in violation of the code of conduct, while the second involved objectionable remarks made at a public meeting. Jaya Prada has reportedly been skipping court proceedings related to these cases, leading to the issuance of non-bailable warrants against her.

Rampur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi formed a special team to trace Jaya Prada and ensure her appearance in court by January 10. However, the police team has been unable to locate the actress, who is said to be absconding. The team searched for her in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, but all efforts proved futile. The police assert that Jaya Prada will be arrested soon and presented in court.

The court had initially ordered the Rampur Police to present Jaya Prada in the hearing on January 10. If she is not found, the Superintendent of Police will have to appear in court to provide an explanation. The actress's evading act has raised the stakes in this legal saga.

Jaya Prada, once a beloved figure in the film industry, garnered acclaim for her performances in Hindi and Telugu films. Despite her success in films like "Sagara Sangamam," "Tohfa," and "Sharabi," she left the industry at the peak of her career to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994.

