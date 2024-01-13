What! Kangana Ranaut finally broke the silence on rumours of dating a mystery man; Says ‘A man and a woman walking together on a street…’

MUMBAI : In response to reports that she is dating someone, Kangana Ranaut has finally spoken out. The actress answered the widely shared pictures of her with an unidentified man on Instagram Stories, making it clear that they are just friends and not romantically involved. She disclosed that he is a hairstylist and has been collaborating with Kangana for several years, without disclosing his identity. The Queen actress went on to say that she chose to clarify the rumors after receiving multiple calls regarding it.

(Also read:Wow! Kangana Ranaut Offers a Glimpse of the Divine: Vintage Door and Intricate Details in Her Manali Home Temple

“I am getting a lot of calls and messages about the mystery man I often hangout with outside a salon… Whole filmi/Bolly media is salivating and coming up with all kinds of erotic fantasies, well a man and a woman walking together on a street can be many possiblities not just sexual, they can be colleagues, siblings, work friends and at times simply wonderful courteous hairstylist with a friendly client of many years,” she said.

After she was seen on Friday night with the hairstylist, there were rumors that she was dating. Kangana wore a blue dress with a pattern and brown slippers. A handsome man wearing black shoes, jeans, and a T-shirt was with her. As the two approached the shutterbugs, they were seen holding hands. These days, the picture is all over social media.

In response to the picture, a few of followers questioned whether Kangana's boyfriend was the mysterious man. "Who is her boyfriend?" posed a question by a user. “She is a princess, he is handsome,” wrote another. Another comment said, “They look so good together.” One person responded, "Happy for Kangana," while another referred to the mystery man as "jija ji."

In the meantime, Kangana Ranaut's next film, Emergency, will be released. She is not just playing the main character in the film but is also directing it.

Credit- News 18