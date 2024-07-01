Wow! Kangana Ranaut Offers a Glimpse of the Divine: Vintage Door and Intricate Details in Her Manali Home Temple

Taking to Instagram, Kangana Ranaut shares an enchanting view of the temple at her Manali residence, adorned with a stunning vintage door and intricate details. The home temple features a vibrant, hand-painted door, idols of Hindu deities, including Lord Ganesha and Goddess Durga, a prominent Shivling, and a serene ambience.
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut, known for providing glimpses into her lavish Manali residence, recently unveiled the beauty of her home temple through Instagram Stories. The actor showcased the exquisite details of the sacred space, capturing the essence of tranquillity and spirituality in her mountain abode.

In the shared video, Kangana highlighted a "stunning vintage door" from Kanishka @lalji_handicrafts, which graces the entrance of her home temple. The door is a visual masterpiece, adorned with hand-painted images of various Hindu deities, setting a captivating tone for the spiritual haven.

As the vintage door swings open, the viewers are treated to a serene sight within the temple. A podium adorned with idols of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Durga, and other deities takes centre stage, creating a divine atmosphere. A notable Shivling occupies a prominent position within the sacred space, symbolizing spiritual significance.

Also Read: Must Read! Kangana Ranaut gears up for three releases in three months – Deets India

The temple's interior is further adorned with a framed picture of Lord Giriraj on the wall, contributing to the overall aesthetics. A vintage wooden door, complemented by a central painting, adds to the charm of the sacred enclave. Kangana also shared a glimpse of a Saregama Carvaan set inside the temple, suggesting its use for playing devotional bhajans and aartis.

This isn't the first time Kangana has shared a piece of her spiritual space. In 2021, she shared a glimpse of another temple in one of her homes during the Hindu New Year. Kangana expressed the sentimental value of a devi picture given to her by her mother when she left home, signifying a connection to her roots and blessings from her mother.

Looking ahead, Kangana Ranaut is set to feature in her directorial venture, "Emergency," portraying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film, set to unfold historical events, boasts a star-studded cast, including Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and the late Satish Kaushik, among others.

Also Read:Wow! Kangana Ranaut sheds light on her marriage plans; Says ‘It will happen before five years…’

Credit: Hindustan Times 

    
 



