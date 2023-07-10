What! Karan Johar recalls how he had preconceived notions about Hindi film stars, “With Shah Rukh, there was a lot of talk that he was kind of like arrogant…”

MUMBAI :Karan Johar is one of the most sought after filmmakers. He has proved his ability to have big star casts, grand sets and give fabulously incredible stories. The filmmaker recalls a time when he went to a film set for the first time with his dad and had this preconceived notion that film stars were not very nice but after meeting Shah Rukh Khan all that changed.

Karan recalled, “My dad took me to the sets of Karan Arjun, because he was offering Shah Rukh Duplicate, and they were going to discuss dates and money. Kajol was there, and I remember calling her and saying, ‘I’m coming, but I don’t know anyone, but at least you’ll be there’. But by the time I reached, she was giving her shot…”

Karan added, “Shah Rukh was wearing this bright orange Levi’s shirt. And you know how you build a perception and hear about movie stars and how they are? I had this impression that movie stars were a certain way because my father was a producer, and he’d dealt with many. With Shah Rukh, there was a lot of talk that he was kind of like arrogant… Not arrogant, but like he knew what he was doing because he comes from drama and theatre, but in one minute, I was just swept away by the magic of Shah Rukh Khan.”

Describing his meeting with SRK, Johar said, “He looks into your eyes and speaks to you, and that is the most beautiful part about Shah Rukh.”

