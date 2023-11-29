What! Karan Johar surprisingly confessed 'I lied to my Mom’ for Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukerji's secret wedding; Says ‘I will never forget it…’

MUMBAI: In an interview for the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar discussed the wedding of Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji. In 2014, the actress wed the head of YRF. However, the pair have kept their wedding secret and has never released a picture from the ceremony. Aditya desired a private wedding, as Karan has recently disclosed. Just eighteen guests were invited to the ceremony, according to Karan. He continued by saying that it was a destination wedding and that he was still unwilling to reveal the venue.

Karan Johar said, “Aditya is my best friend in the whole world. We have to talk about the fact when Rani and Adi got married. It was a destination wedding, actually they began the destination wedding of movie stars if nobody knows it. I don’t even want to say where it was because I think he will still fire me like decades later. He literally threatens me that if i ever put a photograph of his and mine that we take every Diwali.”

The filmmaker added, “He told me, ‘Meri shaadi ho rahi hai, there are 18 people attending. If word gets out of this wedding, it will be you. The only person who will open his mouth is you. If I see there is a mention of this wedding in any publication at that time newspapers were still dominating.’ I was so hyper and hysterical.”

The director said that he lied to everyone about his location during Aditya and Rani's wedding, even his own mother Hiroo Johar, “I had to lie to my mother, we had a release, it was 2014, april. I will never forget it, 2 States was releasing. I had to abandon my movie release, tell everybody I have an event in Manchester, for some reason made it up. But everyone was like ‘On release weekend, why are you going to Manchester?’ I was like, ‘I have to go, I have to go.’”

On April 18, 2014, two states were released simultaneously with Aditya and Rani's wedding. The couple welcomed their daughter Adira in 2015, a year later. Karan talked to Rani and Kajol about their movies in addition to their wedding. Disney+ Hotstar will release the next episode on Thursday.

