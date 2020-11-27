What Karisma Kapoor cannot wait to do

MUMBAI: Karisma Kapoor cannot wait to bid adieu to the year. The actress shared her feeling with fans on social media.

Karisma posted a picture on Instagram sporting a black T-shirt and blue flared jeans, paired with black sunglasses.

Also read: Karisma Kapoor talks about why the lockdown is tough for her

"Can't wait to say bye to this year," Karisma wrote as the caption.

Karisma recently shared a picture with Diego Maradona after the untimely demise of the football icon.

"Had the honour of meeting this legend. RiP #diegomaradona," she wrote alongside the image.

Also read: Karisma Kapoor: I almost miss waiting on a flight