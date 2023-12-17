What! Karisma Kapoor wanted Abhishek Bachchan to move out of his parent’s home Jalsa, while Aishwarya Rai embraced the idea with open arms

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most influential and power couple of the hindi film industry. The couple make heads turn wherever they go; be it an awards ceremony or any other function. Their chemistry is amazing and they seem to be very much in love even today. Of late there have been rumors that all is not well between them and that Aish misght have moved out of his home Jalsa.

Also Read- Must Read! “What is this behavior” netizens trolls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for this behavior

However, before Aish came into Abishek’s life, he was engaged to get married to Karisma Kapoor. In 2018, Aishwarya and Abhishek purchased a luxurious apartment spread over 5,500 square feet worth a whopping Rs. 21 crores in Mumbai and many thought they would move out but a source said, “Abhishek is way too close to his parents to even think about moving out.’

The source added, “One of the things that drew Abhishek to Aishwarya was her affinity to her parents.”

With Karisma, reportedly the actress wanted Abhishek to move out of his parents’ home Jalsa and live separate which made him call off the wedding. The source stated, “When he was engaged to Karisma Kapoor in 2002, the relationship came apart mainly because she wanted him to move out of his parents' home and live separately after marriage. She understands what it means to be close emotionally and physically to your parents, and she never demanded a home away from Jalsa.”

Also Read- Must Read! “What is this behavior” netizens trolls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for this behavior

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-BollywoodShaadis