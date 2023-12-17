What! Karisma Kapoor wanted Abhishek Bachchan to move out of his parent’s home Jalsa, while Aishwarya Rai embraced the idea with open arms

Their chemistry is amazing and they seem to be very much in love even today. Of late there have been rumors that all is not well between them and that Aish misght have moved out of his home Jalsa.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/17/2023 - 09:00
movie_image: 
Karisma Kapoor

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most influential and power couple of the hindi film industry. The couple make heads turn wherever they go; be it an awards ceremony or any other function. Their chemistry is amazing and they seem to be very much in love even today. Of late there have been rumors that all is not well between them and that Aish misght have moved out of his home Jalsa. 

Also Read- Must Read! “What is this behavior” netizens trolls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for this behavior

However, before Aish came into Abishek’s life, he was engaged to get married to Karisma Kapoor. In 2018, Aishwarya and Abhishek purchased a luxurious apartment spread over 5,500 square feet worth a whopping Rs. 21 crores in Mumbai and many thought they would move out but a source said, “Abhishek is way too close to his parents to even think about moving out.’

The source added, “One of the things that drew Abhishek to Aishwarya was her affinity to her parents.”

With Karisma, reportedly the actress wanted Abhishek to move out of his parents’ home Jalsa and live separate which made him call off the wedding. The source stated, “When he was engaged to Karisma Kapoor in 2002, the relationship came apart mainly because she wanted him to move out of his parents' home and live separately after marriage. She understands what it means to be close emotionally and physically to your parents, and she never demanded a home away from Jalsa.”

Also Read- Must Read! “What is this behavior” netizens trolls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for this behavior

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-BollywoodShaadis

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Aradhya Agastya Nanda Shweta Nanda Karisma Kapoor Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/17/2023 - 09:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Dhawal defends Natasha against unfair accusations in Pandya Store drama
MUMBAI : Excitement is building up in the popular Star Plus show, Pandya Store, as a significant twist unfolds in the...
OMG! Tripti Dimri opens up on filming S*X scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal; Expresses traumatic R*pe scene in Bulbull
MUMBAI: Actress Triptii Dimri has been an overnight sensation ever since the premiere of her most recent film, Animal....
Spoiler Alert! Abhira Faces Challenges in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Family Celebration
MUMBAI: Get ready for some intense drama in the next episode of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The focus shifts...
What! Wamiqa Gabbi was initially rejected for her role in Jubilee, her reels imitating Rakhi Sawant’s voice got her the part, Read to know more
MUMBAI : Wamiqa Gabbi who is a well known face in the Punjabi film industry is slowly spreading her magic in the Hindi...
Spoiler Alert! Trouble strikes in Teri Meri Doriyaan: Daarji faces health scare as family business crumbles
MUMBAI : Get ready for a rollercoaster of drama in the next episode of Star Plus' Teri Meri Doriyaan. The story unfolds...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Dimpy's Secret Mumbai Move Sparks Drama - Vanraj Plans a Shocking Twist
MUMBAI: It's revealed that Titu and Dimpy, once a seemingly compatible pair, have decided to part ways emotionally....
Recent Stories
Tripti
OMG! Tripti Dimri opens up on filming S*X scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal; Expresses traumatic R*pe scene in Bulbull
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tripti
OMG! Tripti Dimri opens up on filming S*X scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal; Expresses traumatic R*pe scene in Bulbull
Sunny Deol
What! Sunny Deol shares that due to Dyslexia he is unable to read well, reveals the reason why he is worried about his dad Dharmendra
Ranveer
What! Not Ranveer Singh but THIS actor was the first choice for Anushka Sharma starrer Band Baaja Baaraat
Hrithik
Whoa! This star kid got over 30000 marriage proposals after his debut and his first ever salary was Rs 100, Read on to know who it is
Anushka Sharma
AWE! Anushka Sharma reveals how she fell in LOVE with Virat Kohli; Says ‘I was very impressed by…’
Ajay
Woah! Here are times when Heroes BULLDOZED villains with STUNGUNS, check out the list