What! From Katrina Kaif to Rubina Dilaik, pregnancy rumors of actresses that went viral before their actual announcements

MUMBAI: Once actresses tie the knot with their sweethearts, rumors begin whether they are expecting or not. These day, even before they get married the rumors of expecting their first child starts. Today, we will look at actresses whose pregnancy rumors went viral way before they actually announced their pregnancy. Take a look;

Katrina Kaif

Katrina married Vicky Kaushal in 2021 and ever since then there have been rumors that the actress is trying to hide her bump or is avoiding events due to her pregnancy. She has also been donning loose outfits in public, which is making her fans wonder.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena and Saif have two beautiful boys Taimur and Jeh and recently she sparked being pregnant for the third time when a picture of her’s went viral in London. However, the actress who has been pretty public about her personal life said that it was just wine and pasta.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aish fiercely guards her private life. Recently during the promotions of her film Ponniyin Selvan, the actress wore a loose outfit and any thought she was trying to conceal her baby bump.

Kiara Advani

Kiara and Sidharth got hitched in February 2023. The actress was recently seen covering up in a shawl and many thought her first baby is on the way but then she dropped the hottest photoshoot squashing all rumors.

Rubina Dilaik

Tv actress Rubina Dilaik recently announced her pregnancy in a cute post, however the rumors surrounding her pregnancy started months before that. In her vlog, fans could see a little glimpse of her baby bump as well!

Ileana Dcruz

Ileana has always kept her private life private and does not like to talk much about it. In 2018, many rumors were afloat that the actress is expecting her first child but she called them untrue. She recently announced her pregnancy and is now mother to son Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Disha Parmar

Disha once wore a loose oversized tee for a date night with hubby Rahul Vaidya. Many assumed that she was pregnant but she laughed off the rumors. She was in fact pregnant and confirmed it much later in a social media post. She recently welcomed a baby girl.

Credit-BollywoodLife



