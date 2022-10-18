WHAT! Kundali Bhagya fame, Shraddha Arya shares her experience of being robbed by an interior designer

MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Arya who is known for her role in the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, recently took to Instagram to share an incident that happened to her, wherein she had hired an interior designer to make some changes to her home, but he robbed her house along with the fittings and other parts and absconded, while she was away. The interior designer, Siddharth Punjabi, later returned with all the stolen items and apologised. Shraddha shared this happy news as well and thanked fans for their support.

The actress wrote, “I can’t thank my fans, followers, the journalists, and everyone who came out to support me in the matter of my new house, enough. With the support of all of you, I have got my fittings and fixtures back with an apology from the interior designer. Lesson learned: Never leave your work site unattended. My takeaway from the incident: In all these years of work in the industry, what I have really earned is the support of all my well-wishers. Forever Grateful!”

Earlier, when she was warning everyone to beware of the conman online, Shraddha said, “The interior designer I thought I can trust has broken things in my house and run away with the fittings and other material after I had paid 95% of the amount that he himself quoted me. Can’t believe this happened to me while I was away.”

Also Read : Harphoul Mohini: Woah! Mohini throws a huge challenge at Balwant

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Shraddha Arya revealed that she found Siddharth Punjabi online while searching for an interior designer to work on her new house. She also revealed that she had paid him lakhs for the work.

Workwise, Shraddha Arya is popular in the television industry and has appeared in daily soaps like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl. She is currently the lead on the Ekta Kapoor show, Kundali Bhagya. She has also entered the Bollywood industry with Ram Gopal Varma's Nishabd, and later in the Shahid Kapoor starrer, Paathshaala.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits : SpotboyE

Also Read :Adorable! Maa Ka Pyaar; Preesha and Ruhi from Yeh Hai Chahatein set some major Mother-Daughter Goals





