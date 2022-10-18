Adorable! Maa Ka Pyaar; Preesha and Ruhi from Yeh Hai Chahatein set some major Mother-Daughter Goals

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. The leads in the show are Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra.

While Yeh Hai Chahatein is loved for our favorite Rudraksh and Preesha’s chemistry. Today, we bring to you an adorable clip of Roohi and her Preesha mumma. Swarna Pandey who plays Roohi is trying to cover up Sargun aka Preesha’s head with her dupatta as she tries to rest.

Check it out!

Preesha lovingly holds Roohi close to her. Swarna captioned the post as, “Unconditional love @sargun_kaur.luthra

Meanwhile on the show, Preesha and Rudra are back together and Preesha retrieves her lost memories. However, even though Armaan is under arrest, he will manage to stir up trouble for Preesha and Rudraksh.

What do you think of this Maa-Beti ki khoobsurat jodi?

