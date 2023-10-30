What! Lokesh Kanagaraj hints about Leo's flashback to be false, here's what he has to say

There’s a lot of fan theory and fiction that have sprung up after the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo and many such speculations are about the origin of the character Leo. In the film, Hridayaraj D’Souza, played by Mansoor Ali Khan, narrates the backstory of Leo to Joshi (Gautham Menon).
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 19:00
movie_image: 
LOKESH KANAGARAJ

MUMBAI :There’s a lot of fan theory and fiction that have sprung up after the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo and many such speculations are about the origin of the character Leo. In the film, Hridayaraj D’Souza, played by Mansoor Ali Khan, narrates the backstory of Leo to Joshi (Gautham Menon). 

Also read - Box office! Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is a clear winner whereas others have given up, check out the collections

However, many fan theories suggest that the story could be entirely fabricated to hide the real identity of Leo. Now, in an interview with Cineulagam, Lokesh has also said that the story narrated by Mansoor could be untrue.

According to Hridayaraj’s story, Leo sustained bullet wounds before running away from his father and uncle. However, Parthiban doesn’t have such scars. 

When asked about the same, Lokesh said, “Parthiban didn’t tell the story himself. It was told by a third person (Hridayaraj). There is a dialogue before he starts the story: ‘All stories have different perspectives. This is mine.’ Philo (Philominraj, editor) told me that it makes it obvious that whatever is then told after the dialogue is untrue. So, we edited it out. For someone who could provide original documents and all that, hiding a scar shouldn’t be a big deal, right?”

In another instance, Lokesh Kanagaraj hinted that Leo (Vijay) and Agent Amar (Fahadh Faasil’s character from Vikram) might have a shared childhood. Parthi is said to have been brought up in an orphanage similar to Amar’s. The director hinted that they could know each other. 

“The connection the orphanage has for the bigger universe… If you see, Fahadh’s character is also from an orphanage. He would have said that in Vikram. So, that’s the connection I was going for… the whole universe is about kids and preventing them from drug abuse,” Lokesh said.

Lokesh is next directing Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171, which will go on floors by next summer. Currently, Lokesh is working on the pre-production of the film, while Rajini is busy with the shoot of Thalaivar 170 with director TJ Gnanavel. 

Also read - Box office! Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is a clear winner whereas others have given up, check out the collections

Lokesh also has Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, and a standalone film with Suriya’s character Rolex from Vikram in the pipeline. Currently, Leo is continuing its dream run at the box office with the worldwide collection crossing the Rs 500 crore mark.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

Lokesh Kanagaraj Leo Thalapathy Vijay Mansoor Ali Khan Rajinikanth thalaivar 171 KAITHI 2 vikram 2 South TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 19:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Audience Perceptive : Netizens feel that Anupamaa is going the “Baghban” way says “ The show is showing the exact scenes from the movie Baghban and for sure Anupama is Salman Khan of the serial”
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline...
What! Anti-depressants and anti-anxiety pills found in Matthew Perry’s apartment
MUMBAI: Tragedy struck Hollywood this weekend as beloved actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing...
Shocking! Maharashtra Police questions Badshah with regards to connections with online betting app
MUMBAI :The Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell on Monday questioned rapper Badshah in connection with the online betting app...
What! Lokesh Kanagaraj hints about Leo's flashback to be false, here's what he has to say
MUMBAI :There’s a lot of fan theory and fiction that have sprung up after the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo and...
Munawar Faruqui becomes Bigg Boss 17's most loved contestant, gains 1 Million followers in just 15 days
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is keeping the viewers engaged and entertained, as all the contestants work towards winning over...
SAD! This is the shocking reason why F.R.I.E.N.D.S star cast didn’t post anything for Matthew Perry's demise
MUMBAI: F.R.I.E.N.D.S is one of the most loved and celebrated English sitcoms worldwide.It was a story of six friends...
Recent Stories
BADSHAH
Shocking! Maharashtra Police questions Badshah with regards to connections with online betting app
Latest Video
Related Stories
BADSHAH
Shocking! Maharashtra Police questions Badshah with regards to connections with online betting app
Ananya Pandey
Wow! Is Ananya Pandey celebrating birthday with Aditya Roy Kapur in Maldives?, here what the actress shared
Tejas
Must read! Here is what went wrong with the movie Tejas
Kamal Haasan and Shubman Gill
After Kamal Haasan and Shubman Gill, now Rishabh Shetty praises Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail! The Kantara fame actor said, "This film upholds an important lesson"
Ananya Panday
Happy Birthday! On Ananya Panday’s birthday, here are some times when she raised the temperature with her bikini looks
Indian
Must read! Indian 2 first ever look is out, and it is getting a big thumbs up from the fans