What! Lokesh Kanagaraj hints about Leo's flashback to be false, here's what he has to say

MUMBAI :There’s a lot of fan theory and fiction that have sprung up after the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo and many such speculations are about the origin of the character Leo. In the film, Hridayaraj D’Souza, played by Mansoor Ali Khan, narrates the backstory of Leo to Joshi (Gautham Menon).

Also read - Box office! Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is a clear winner whereas others have given up, check out the collections

However, many fan theories suggest that the story could be entirely fabricated to hide the real identity of Leo. Now, in an interview with Cineulagam, Lokesh has also said that the story narrated by Mansoor could be untrue.

According to Hridayaraj’s story, Leo sustained bullet wounds before running away from his father and uncle. However, Parthiban doesn’t have such scars.

When asked about the same, Lokesh said, “Parthiban didn’t tell the story himself. It was told by a third person (Hridayaraj). There is a dialogue before he starts the story: ‘All stories have different perspectives. This is mine.’ Philo (Philominraj, editor) told me that it makes it obvious that whatever is then told after the dialogue is untrue. So, we edited it out. For someone who could provide original documents and all that, hiding a scar shouldn’t be a big deal, right?”

In another instance, Lokesh Kanagaraj hinted that Leo (Vijay) and Agent Amar (Fahadh Faasil’s character from Vikram) might have a shared childhood. Parthi is said to have been brought up in an orphanage similar to Amar’s. The director hinted that they could know each other.

“The connection the orphanage has for the bigger universe… If you see, Fahadh’s character is also from an orphanage. He would have said that in Vikram. So, that’s the connection I was going for… the whole universe is about kids and preventing them from drug abuse,” Lokesh said.

Lokesh is next directing Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171, which will go on floors by next summer. Currently, Lokesh is working on the pre-production of the film, while Rajini is busy with the shoot of Thalaivar 170 with director TJ Gnanavel.

Also read - Box office! Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is a clear winner whereas others have given up, check out the collections

Lokesh also has Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, and a standalone film with Suriya’s character Rolex from Vikram in the pipeline. Currently, Leo is continuing its dream run at the box office with the worldwide collection crossing the Rs 500 crore mark.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express