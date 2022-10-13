What! Madhya Pradesh Minister upset over ad featuring Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani, says, “I do not consider it appropriate”

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is known for his unique and content driven movies. He is probably one of those actors who gives out one film every 3-4 years and it is a huge hit.

This year however with the release of his ambitious film Laal Singh Chaddha, he had to face a lot of backlash with the film being called a disappointment and failure. While in his personal life, he recently went through an amicable divorce from wife Kiran Rao, his professional life is also under radar.

Recently the actor was seen in a commercial with actress Kiara Advani for a private bank. The ad has sparked a huge controversy where the groom talks about breaking old traditions and he decides to live with the Bride’s family, since her father is crippled.

The ad has not gone down well with many religious groups and Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra commented on it saying, “I have seen actor Aamir Khan's advertisement for a private bank after receiving a complaint. I request him to do such advertisements by keeping the Indian traditions and customs in mind. I do not consider it appropriate. Such things about Indian tradition, customs and deities keep coming, especially about Aamir Khan. The sentiments of a particular religion are hurt by such acts. I believe he is not allowed to hurt anyone's sentiments.”

Meanwhile Aamir Khan hasn’t announced his next project yet but fans cannot wait to see what he has in store next. Kiara was last seen in the blockbuster Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aryan.

