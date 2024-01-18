What! Mahesh Babu's Staggering Fee for Guntur Kaaram Revealed

MUMBAI: In his third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas, following the successes of Athadu and Khaleja, Mahesh Babu took on the role of Venkata Ramana in Guntur Kaaram. The versatile actor, known for his stellar performances, is also recognized as one of the highest-paid actors in South India and a notable philanthropist.

According to a recent report from the Times of India, the staggering figure for Mahesh Babu's fee for Guntur Kaaram is approximately Rs 78 crores, showcasing his standing as a heavyweight in the industry.

Having made his debut in 1999 with Rajakumarudu, Mahesh Babu has etched his name in the annals of Tollywood with blockbuster films like Murari, Okkadu, Arjun, Pokiri, Dookudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, and more.

Also Read:Box office! From Guntur Kaaram breaking records to Merry Christmas getting rejected by the fans, here are the collections of these movies

Guntur Kaaram marked the actor's return to the big screen in 2022, offering audiences a masala family entertainer. The narrative revolves around Venkata Ramana, a character hailing from Guntur, abandoned by his minister-mother in his childhood. The film explores the complexities of their strained relationship, woven into a plot thick with villainous forces.

Starring Mahesh Babu in the lead, Guntur Kaaram boasts an ensemble cast featuring Ramya Krishnan, Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and others in pivotal roles. The film, written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, showcases cinematography by Manoj Paramahamasa and PS Vinod, with editing by Naveen Nooli.

While the film received a mixed-to-negative response from critics, it continued to grace theatres since its release on January 12, 2024.

Also Read: Celebration! For the success of Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu hosted a success bash at his house, pics inside

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla