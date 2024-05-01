What! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor almost broke up a few months ago? Details inside!

MUMBAI: The romantic relationship of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora is anything from a classic fairy tale. Malaika eventually divorced Arbaaz Khan and made her relationship with Arjun public on social media, even though she was already married to him when rumors of her dating Arjun began to circulate. However, do you remember a few months back, when rumors were circulating that their relationship was in trouble? These were not simply baseless rumors; the couple did actually take a break for a while before getting back together.

undoubtedly, one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood is Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. They have demonstrated their love and dedication for each other time and time again, even in the face of certain setbacks. Even Arjun Kapoor has publicly praised Malaika for her unwavering support throughout his trying times following the death of his mother. In addition, he has embraced Malaika's past in its entirety and has a remarkable relationship with her son, Arhaan Khan. They have always prioritized their love and respect for one another while handling all of the hate and trolling directed at them with grace.

However, when the hot pair chose to take a brief break from each other a few months ago, many were taken aback. They decided to end their relationship because they were having a lot of major arguments. However gradually, their love for each other won away, and they understood that they couldn't be away for very long. While many theories exist regarding the cause of their breakup, it's said that one of them wants to marry to further their relationship, while the other is still unsure about the concept.

Malaika recently stated that she would get married if someone sincerely wanted to marry her in a Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 episode when Farah Khan asked the actress if she would get married in 2024. However, Arjun Kapoor recently said that he and Malaika had not yet reached the marital stage when he appeared on Koffee with Karan season 8.

Credits –Bollywoodlife