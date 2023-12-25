What! Meera Chopra reveals not sharing a sisterly bond with cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, “help never came from them”

MUMBAI : Actress Meera Chopra who made her acting debut in the horror film 1920 London, made some starting revelations about her cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. She stated that despite having such successful sisters in the industry, she never got any help from them while entering the industry and that she does not share a sisterhood bond with them as well.

Meera, who was last seen in Sandeep Singh’s Safed said, “From the start, there was not much closeness between us, that we would look like friends here. That would be fake. But I can say that when three or four girls join the industry, they help each other. That did not happen to me. I never asked for help and the help never came from them. I am not the one that asks for help and even they never offered any help.’

Recalling how they were all living together in one house but things over the years have changed, “ab koi bohot bada hojata hai toh baaki log chote lagte hai.”

Meera further added that although she attended Priyanka and Nick’s wedding she did not attend Parineeti’s as their families have not been on talking terms for years, “When families don’t talk, I don’t want to cross that which will hurt my family, I am still very close to Priyanka’s family. I am trying to do a screening for Madhu chachi, because I really want to show her the film. They all wish very well for me. Priyanka has always been very generous, but the sisterhood is missing. But it is not missing from my side. She is a girl with a golden heart.”

