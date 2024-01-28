What! Nawazuddin Siddiqui claims not a 'Regular drinker'; Recalls getting high for two days after a Holi celebration once

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui said he doesn't drink alcohol "regularly," but he does drink very less of it when he does. The actor reminisced about being forced to drink thandai by Swanand Kirkire during Holi, which left him suffering sick for two days.

Also read: Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui on how he handles failure, “I am an actor and I try to do my work with honesty”

When the host of Unfiltered with Samdish questioned Nawazuddin about his preferred alcoholic drink, the actor responded, “Main toh kabhi kabaar wala hoon. Aur bahut thoda wala hoon. Ek main hi aukaat yaad aati hai.” (I drink rarely and I drink very less). The host then asked him when was the first time he got drunk. The actor replied, “First time I was in NSD and after a play, where we were celebrating, everyone brought beer. Before that I never drank. I was very innocent. I smoked for the first time in a play.”

Although Nawazuddin does not drink much, he does like to partake in a little at Holi. The Manto star went on, “My favorite festival is Holi. Because you get to drink in that festival.” He claimed that when Swanand forced him to drink the thandai, he became uncontrollable and took two days to return to normal.

The actor responded positively when asked if he has tried marijuana in states where it is legal. He stated, “Acha lagta hai. Mujhe toh bahot acha lagta hai. Mujhe maza aata hai, music shuru kar deta hoon toh mai kuch aur he ho jata hoon. (I enjoy it a lot. I have fun and once the music is playing, I am someone else.)”

Regarding his professional life, Nawazuddin's upcoming project is the movie Section 108.

Also read: Exclusive! “I would want to ban the age trolling happening all over” - Nawazuddin Siddiqui

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- The Indian Express