What! Netizens compare Anushka Sharma with Jaya Bachchan due to this reason

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have won many hearts during World Cup 2023. The couple proved what true love looks like, as fans appreciated the actress for standing by him through thick and thin.
MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have won many hearts during World Cup 2023. The couple proved what true love looks like, as fans appreciated the actress for standing by him through thick and thin. 

The couple got back to Mumbai with their baby girl, Vamika. One video of the couple has caught the attention of netizens. It seems Virat Kohli was being extra careful as their baby girl was with them. He kept a watch on the paparazzi. But netizens are not happy seeing how Anushka Sharma behaved with the personal staff of the duo.

We can see that the couple look a bit stern in the video. Obviously, they had a tough time with India's heartbreaking loss. Netizens are not impressed with their attitude. 

A person commented, "Anushka Sharma it’s ok! You can chill now!" while someone else said, "Itni q garam ho rahi he ye ....?Khud khel k ahi he kya ground pe?". One more netizen compared her to Jaya Bachchan and said she is also becoming like the veteran actress. Many defended them saying that this is for their baby girl, Vamika.

It is rumoured that Anushka Sharma is pregnant with the couple's second child. Her reported baby bump is visible in a couple of videos that went viral from the World Cup. But the two have not made an official announcement about the arrival of a new member in their family. 

The clip of Anushka Sharma cheering when Virat got his first World Cup wicket went viral on social media. The sight of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma weeping in the arms of their spouses after the loss also made fans cry. This is not the first time that Anushka Sharma has been called out for rude behaviour.

