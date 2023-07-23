What! Netizens unhappy with Jaya Bachchan’s comment on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after her video goes viral; call her “regressive”

Now, a video of the Kal Ho Na Ho actress has gone viral where her comment has made netizens feel like she is a typical mother in law.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 11:45
movie_image: 
call her “regressive

MUMBAI :Jaya Bachchan is one of the most loved and respected Bollywood actresses. She has been known to have a love-hate relationship with the media. There are very few times when she happily poses for the shutterbugs but when she does she pours her heart out. The actress is seen less on screen these days.

Also Read-  Whoa! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan refused to name the actress she was impressed by, Netizens call her “snotty”

Now, a video of the Kal Ho Na Ho actress has gone viral where her comment has made netizens feel like she is a typical mother in law. In the video, Jaya is in conversation with Karan Johar on his show Koffee with Karan and she is heard saying about Aishwarya, “She is such a big star herself, but when we are all together, I have never ever seen her push herself. You know, I like that quality. I like the way she stands behind. She is quiet, she listens, and she is taking it all in. And another beautiful thing is that she fit so well. She knows this is family, this is good friends, and this is how it is supposed to be, and I think she is doing it well.”

Netizens are not happy with Jaya’s comments about the Jodha Akbar actress. One wrote, “Standing behind! They made Miss world stand behind and they are proud of it lol! Suppressing women is a Victorious story in patriarchal society!” another wrote, “Now I realise why I am not "marriage material" another commented, “Right we can't handle outspoken women in our society. Bhabhi complex wali” another wrote, “Even my own MIL doesn’t have such expectations from me! Jaya Bachchan sounds like a SAAS from Ekta Kapoor Serials”

 

 

  Also Read-OMG! Jaya Bachchan gets angry and shoos paparazzi waiting outside her home

What are your thoughts on Jaya’s statemenst? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife

 

Jaya Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 11:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Faltu: Revenge Mode! Faltu to take her revenge on Ayaan
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Crime Patrol 48 Hours Actor Mazher Sayed says, “Playing the role of a police inspector added another layer of excitement to my body of work.”
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television’s widely watched investigative show - Crime Patrol, has garnered a massive fan...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Wow! Reyansh’s misunderstanding clears, Aradhana feels weird
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
What! Netizens unhappy with Jaya Bachchan’s comment on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after her video goes viral; call her “regressive”
MUMBAI :Jaya Bachchan is one of the most loved and respected Bollywood actresses. She has been known to have a love-...
What! Aamir Ali was hesitant to do steamy scenes in Kajol starrer The Trail because of his ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh
MUMBAI: The recently released OTT series The Trial starring Kajol and Alyy Khan has been one of the most talked about....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Rebel! Savi’s action to make Bhavani feel the pain of betrayal
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
call her “regressive
What! Netizens unhappy with Jaya Bachchan’s comment on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after her video goes viral; call her “regressive”
Latest Video
Related Stories
THIS international superstar
Whoa! The Kerala story’s Adah Sharma reveals she worked with THIS international superstar’s stunt team for Commando 4
Aishwarya
What! When Karan Johar mentioned Salman Khan’s name in front of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; angry netizens say “triggering a victim’s PTSD”
Rishi Kapoor
Emotional! When Rishi Kapoor spoke about regretting not being a friend to son Ranbir Kapoor: “I was a strict father because I was brought up to believe that’s how a father should be”
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Ra-One
What! Akon was paid a whopping Rs 2.5 crores to sing Chamak Challo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Ra-One? Read on to know more
Sahil Khan
Whoa! Meet Sahil Khan who built a 100 crore fitness empire after quitting acting; his net worth will make your jaws drop
Ajay Devgn
Whoa! THIS actor charged a whopping Rs 35 Crores for a cameo and it’s not Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya or Rajnikanth