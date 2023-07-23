What! Netizens unhappy with Jaya Bachchan’s comment on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after her video goes viral; call her “regressive”

MUMBAI :Jaya Bachchan is one of the most loved and respected Bollywood actresses. She has been known to have a love-hate relationship with the media. There are very few times when she happily poses for the shutterbugs but when she does she pours her heart out. The actress is seen less on screen these days.

Now, a video of the Kal Ho Na Ho actress has gone viral where her comment has made netizens feel like she is a typical mother in law. In the video, Jaya is in conversation with Karan Johar on his show Koffee with Karan and she is heard saying about Aishwarya, “She is such a big star herself, but when we are all together, I have never ever seen her push herself. You know, I like that quality. I like the way she stands behind. She is quiet, she listens, and she is taking it all in. And another beautiful thing is that she fit so well. She knows this is family, this is good friends, and this is how it is supposed to be, and I think she is doing it well.”

Netizens are not happy with Jaya’s comments about the Jodha Akbar actress. One wrote, “Standing behind! They made Miss world stand behind and they are proud of it lol! Suppressing women is a Victorious story in patriarchal society!” another wrote, “Now I realise why I am not "marriage material" another commented, “Right we can't handle outspoken women in our society. Bhabhi complex wali” another wrote, “Even my own MIL doesn’t have such expectations from me! Jaya Bachchan sounds like a SAAS from Ekta Kapoor Serials”

