What! Nora Fatehi is being questioned in connection with the jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s money laundering case, Deets Inside

More details of the probe aren’t out yet but are soon to be expected. In her earlier statement that was recorded under section 50 of PMLA, 2002 in Sept. and Oct., 2021, she had mentioned that a booking was received for a charity event and was gifted a Gucci Bag and an IPhone by Sukesh’s wife, Leena Paulose.

movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s money laundering case worth 200 crores has raised many controversies in the media and has many big names attached to it. Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez was interrogated for the same and now, a new name has joined the list.

Also read: 'Whatever I am today, it’s because of Jhalak', says Nora Fatehi on COLORS’ Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Nora Fatehi’s involvement is being probed by the investigating agencies now. The actress is being questioned by the Delhi Police Economic Offices Wing on Friday regarding her connection with the jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez in her plea before the Appellate Authority of PMLA stated that it was surprising that other celebrities like Nora Fatehi, who was also conned by Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the case, was made a witness while she is being named an accused.

Nora Fatehi will next be seen judging the upcoming dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 alongside Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit.

Also read: Unbelievable! Nora Fatehi’s first job before entering the world of showbiz will leave you shocked

Credits: E Times, Times of India

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/03/2022 - 11:24

