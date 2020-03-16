Unbelievable! Nora Fatehi’s first job before entering the world of showbiz will leave you shocked

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi has managed to carve a successful niche for herself in Bollywood and is now regarded as the top dancer in the industry. However, if reports are to be believed, Nora worked as a waitress in Canada much before she entered the glamor industry. The ‘Dilbar’ girl herself has made this shocking revelation during her appearance on the show ‘Star vs Food Season 2’.

Also Read: Shocking! Nora Fatehi gets trolled for her latest appearance; netizens say “She looks like a robot”

Last year, Nora appeared on the show wherein she showed off her culinary skills. While making some delicious recipes, the actress revealed that she worked as a waitress in Canada when she was 16-year-old to earn extra money. She worked as a waitress at a restaurant till 18.

“It’s very difficult to be a waitress. You have to have communication skills, personality, you have to be fast, you have to have a good memory. Sometimes, customers can be mean, so you have to be able to handle situations,” Nora was quoted saying.

Also Read: Shocking! Disha Patani gets trolled for her dressing; netizens say she is trying to copy Nora Fatehi

Talking about her work front, Nora Fatehi rose to prominence with her stint on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 9. She shot to fame after she appeared in the recreated version of the song ‘Dilbar’.

Nora will next be seen judging the popular celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 with ace filmmaker Karan Johar and ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl Madhuri Dixit.

Credit: SPOTBOYE