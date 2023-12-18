What! Not Akshaye Khanna, but this actor was the first choice of the movie Ittefaq

MUMBAI: Actor Akshaye Khanna is no doubt one of the most loved actors. The actor is indeed less to be seen in the movies but whenever he is seen he gets appreciated and loved by the fans and audience. The actor was loved in the movie the Drishyam 2 to and also in the movie Ittefaq which was released in 2017.

The movie Ittefaq which also had Sonakshi Sinha and Siddharth Malhotra in the leading role was immensely loved by the fans and audience. This thriller was also loved because of some great performances coming from the side of all the actors especially actor Akshaye Khanna who played investigating officer. Having said that, do you know Akshaye Khanna was not the first choice of the movie?

Yes, you heard right. Actor Akshaye Khanna was the second choice for the movie Ittefaq and this character. Do you know superstar Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to play this character. He was busy with his movie Fan and he had given dates to movie Raees, which was released on 2018, because of which he could not be the part of the movie Ittefaq. Later, the role went to Ittefaq.

Indeed, what Akshaye Khanna did in the movie is remembered till today, with his intensity and some great acting the actor has created a separate fan base for this character in the movie. What do you think the character would have been if played by Shah Rukh Khan? Do let us know in the comment section below.

