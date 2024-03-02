What! Once Salman Khan candidly admits his satisfaction over his ex-girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai by marrying Abhishek Bachchan

MUMBAI: In the early days of Indian cinema, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's romance was one of the most intriguing and talked-about rumors. While working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the couple fell in love and became keen about their relationship. However, their happiness was short-lived, as Salman's reported abusive actions ultimately caused them to split up. In the present day, Salman is 58 years old, and is still single, whilst Aishwarya has moved on with her life and is happily married to Abhishek Bachchan.

Salman Khan discussed his much-discussed romance with Aishwarya Rai in a previous candid conversation with Rajat Sharma on the television program Aap Ki Adalat. The actor was questioned about being always associated with his former girlfriend, even though she had gone on with respect. Salman responded to this in a really lovely way, expressing his happiness and thanks for Aishwarya moving on and finding love in such a wonderful man as Abhishek Bachchan.

He stated, “So many years have gone by. She’s somebody’s wife and I am very happy that she is married to Abhishek. I think Abhishek is a great guy and (she) married to a great family and they are very happy together. This is the best thing that any ex-boyfriend would want.”

Although Salman Khan never saw his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai again following their breakup, he is still friendly with her husband Abhishek Bachchan because they are frequently spotted together at events. However, after prior ladylove married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, Salman Khan sent her a unique letter.

During an interview with a prominent news portal, the actor made the following comment, “I am very happy she is married to Abhishek. He is a great guy from a good family. The best thing I can want for her is that she leads a happy life.”

Salman Khan's excessive drinking and violent behaviour towards Aishwarya Rai was a major factor in their breakup, as she was unable to put up with it longer. Aishwarya has stated quite frankly in several of her previous statements the reasons she had broken up with Salman. On the other hand, the actor saw things rather differently. In a previous interview, Salman has publicly refuted all of these allegations, stating, “Now, the woman has said that I have, what to say. A journalist, who asked me this a long time ago and I just banged the table and he got startled if the table really broke. I said, ‘Now if I hit somebody, it’s obviously going to be a fight. I’m going to be angry. Forget whack, I’m going to give her my best shot. I don’t think she’ll survive it. So no, it’s not true and I don’t know for what reason that was said.”

Aishwarya Rai initially discussed her breakup with Salman Khan back in 2002, having been silent about it for the longest. She came clean about being constantly the target of Salman's violent behaviour, which frequently led to her being the victim of severe physical abuse.

According to her, “I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour in its worst phases and in turn I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical and emotional), infidelity and indignity. I would go to work as if nothing had happened. Salman hounded me and caused physical injuries to himself when I refused to take his calls. That is why like any other self-respecting woman, I ended my relationship with him.”

