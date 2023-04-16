What! Priyanka Chopra once addressed rumors that Shahid Kapoor was at her place during an IT raid, said “Log bhool jaate hai, mai ek ladki hoon aur…”

MUMBAI:Priyanka Chopra is an actress who not only has made her mark in Bollywood but has spread her wings in Hollywood and how. She has multiple international brand endorsements and has worked some of the top Hollywood actors.

Apart from being a former beauty queen and talented actress, Priyanka is known to support important causes and also to speak her mind and never brush issues under the carpet. She was rumored to be dating Shahid Kapoor but the duo never confirmed the news. Now, during a Tv show where she was questioned about Shahid being in her apartment during an IT raid. In fact it was said that he was the one who opened the door.

Priyanka gave a befitting reply to the audience who were roaring with laughter. She said, “Mujhe lagta hai jis newspaper ne iske baare mai likha tha woh raid walon ke saath mere aaye the. Waise toh hum is baare mai has rahe hai par yeh bahut cheap baat hai. Log bhool jaate hai, mai ek ladki hoon aur kisi ki beti aur behen bhi. Haan Shahid wahan tha kyunki who meri ghar se 3 min ki duri par rehte hai, meri mummy nhi thi aur papa dusre ghar par the. Mai is baat ko manane se kabhi mna nhi karti.”

Netizens came out in support of the Bajirao Mastani actress where one netizen wrote, “She showed the cringe audience their place”, another one wrote, “Dayum Priyanka needs to show this side of her more…” One wrote, “I loved the way she handled the situation and shut his mouth and taught him how to respect a lady.”

Recently Priyanka also made headlines for her comments on being cornered in Bollywood because of groupism in the industry. This was one of the reasons she said that she left Bollywood and made her career in Hollywood.

