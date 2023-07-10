What! Rajinikanth's praise for Amitabh Bachchan prompts Shah Rukh Khan to ask, 'What Does One Do to Become Shahenshah?'

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan once questioned actor Rajinikanth about the formula for becoming the 'Shahenshah,' referring to Amitabh Bachchan as the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood. Shah Rukh and Karan Johar played the audience during an interview, and they had some insightful questions for Rajinikanth. SRK used the chance to ask a question and got a pretty modest answer in reply.

Rajinikanth was questioned by Karan, “Who do you regard as an actor par excellence in the Bombay film fraternity?” He replied, “Amitabh Bachchan.” However, SRK had a follow-up inquiry, which he posed, “What does one do to become Shahenshah, sir?” Rajinikanth simply stated, “I am telling you, Shah Rukh, you will one day become Shahenshah.” As reported by popular news portal, In the past, Rajinikanth spoke candidly about Amitabh and referred to him as "Shahenshah." Rajinikanth stated, “I am the king. He (Amitabh) is the emperor.”

Rajinikanth was extremely appreciative of SRK and his movie Chak De. The actor said, “He is an excellent actor. One thing I like about him is his integrity. He is very serious about promoting our Indian sports, like hockey. Hats off to you. I saw that picture, Chak De. I will try to do that kind of a role, Shah Rukh.”

SRK replied, “Thank you sir. But I notice that you are just talking about my sports and not my acting.”

Shah Rukh most recently appeared in the hit movie Jawan and frequently communicates with his followers on social media. Rajinikanth was brought up by one of the supporters, and SRK said, "Bossman." Recently, Rajinikanth appeared in the movie Jailer. The movie, directed by Nelson, reportedly brought in more than Rs 650 crore worldwide. Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff were among the other actors in the movie.

