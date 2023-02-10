OMG! Shah Rukh Khan reacts to a man cleaning Mannat’s wall with his shirt, check viral video

Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the success of his last release Jawan as the film has crossed Rs 600 crores in India and nearly 1000 crores worldwide. The Atlee directorial comes close to heels of his previous blockbuster Pathaan. King Khan will be ruling the hearts of millions in the years to come for sure.

Now, during a ASK SRKsession on social media, fans poured in their questions about the actor’s personal life, his film Jawan and upcoming film Dunki as well. One fan posted a picture of a man cleaning the walls of his home Mannat with his shirt and asked him, “One work this man?” To this Khan replied in the sweetest way writing, “Arre yaar!!! Too sweet love u”

Check out the video here;

On the work front, SRK will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. He is also soon going to collaborate with filmmaker Vishal Bradwaj

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 15:30

