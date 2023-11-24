What! Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he ran into the bathroom and locked himself there for sometime after hearing the script of Animal, “I was so scared…”

MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry today. He started his journey with Saawariya and with Animal, his journey is truly remarkable. The recently released trailer of Animal has left everyone stupefied with the brilliance of his acting and power of her screen presence. Truly it is an avatar that Ranbir’s fans have never seen him in and he has spoken about how he reacted when Sandeep Reddy Vanga came to him with the script of the film.

Animal, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna has been given the A certificate by the CBFC. Speaking of his role, Ranbir told a news portal, “I think when Sandeep sir came to narrate the story to me, the title was very different. It was a different title but when he made me hear the story, I remember I said, ‘Sir, one minute.’ I went to the bathroom and didn’t come out for five minutes.”

Revealing the reason why he reacted this way, “I was so scared to play this part because I felt it was so different from all the characters I have done and I am also grateful that he was giving me an opportunity to play a part like this. Not many directors see me in roles like this. And outside, he was smoking cigarettes because he was thinking (he was panicking).”

Sandeep who was stunned by Ranbir’s reaction had said, “I narrated the script, the story was over and he said he would be back and left the room. But he won’t come out. I thought it was probably his style of saying no. I thought this was how Hindi actor probably say no when they don’t like scripts.”

Sandeep had previously directed Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh, which was a blockbuster.

Animal will hit cinemas on 1st December 2023.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis