What! Ranveer Singh described meeting Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma for the first time with the same story, netizens react

MUMBAI :Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The actor has been part of the film industry for more than a decade now and doesn’t plan on slowing down. Ranveer who has given us some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema like Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, among others, recently made an appearance in the popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan with his wife Deepika Padukone.

While in the recent KWK episode, Ranveer spoke about how he couldn't stop thinking of Deepika after watching her film Cocktail, in an old episode, he said something similar about thinking of Anushka constantly after watching Rab Ne Bana di Jodi. Netizens noticed this and had a field day trolling the actor how he also spoke about heavy door/opulent doors opened with a gush of wind when Anushka and Deepika entered. Check out a mashup of both episodes that will amuse you;

One netizen wrote, “This internet age doesn't miss anything, Anushka, Deepika or that wind.”, another wrote, “He playing his character from Ladies vs Ricky Bahl” another commented, “And I thought he's a green flag!”

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018.

