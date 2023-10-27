What! Ranveer Singh described meeting Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma for the first time with the same story, netizens react

Ranveer who has given us some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema like Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, among others, recently made an appearance in the popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan with his wife Deepika Padukone.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 10/27/2023 - 19:30
movie_image: 
Anushka sharma

MUMBAI :Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The actor has been part of the film industry for more than a decade now and doesn’t plan on slowing down. Ranveer who has given us some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema like Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, among others, recently made an appearance in the popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan with his wife Deepika Padukone.

Also Read-Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb

While in the recent KWK episode, Ranveer spoke about how he couldn't stop thinking of Deepika after watching her film Cocktail, in an old episode, he said something similar about thinking of Anushka constantly after watching Rab Ne Bana di Jodi. Netizens noticed this and had a field day trolling the actor how he also spoke about heavy door/opulent doors opened with a gush of wind when Anushka and Deepika entered. Check out a mashup of both episodes that will amuse you;

One netizen wrote, “This internet age doesn't miss anything, Anushka, Deepika or that wind.”, another wrote, “He playing his character from Ladies vs Ricky Bahl” another commented, “And I thought he's a green flag!”

Also Read-Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes

 

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Anushka Sharma Cocktail Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi SRK Koffee with Karan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 10/27/2023 - 19:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! The final season of 'The Crown' focuses on the tradegy of Princess Diana
MUMBAI: “This is going to be the biggest thing that any of us has ever seen.”So says Dominic West as Prince Charles in...
What! This is what Scarlett Johansson has to say about her face being used in fake s*x clips, that reach upto 1.5 million views
MUMBAI: Artificial intelligence, or AI, has been both a boon and a curse for humankind. It can help people in their...
OMG! Did Rohit Shetty hint upon Salman Khan's entry as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again?
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is the man who knows his target audience. The audience who love flying cars and insane comedies....
OMG! Police arrests BTS singer V's stalker, who followed him into his apartment
MUMBAI: On Friday, the Gangnam Police of Seoul, South Korea arrested a stalker who visited BTS singer V aka Kim...
Exclusive! Kavya actor Vinay Jain talks about seeing Sumbul in the maker’s office, “…I didn’t recognize her…”
MUMBAI:Vinay Jain is a popular face in the world of entertainment. He is mostly recognized for his show Yeh Rishta Kya...
Exclusive! Sumeet Vyas feels overwhelmed by audience's reaction for Permanent Roommates, opens up about his character in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video
MUMBAI:Sumeet Vyas is one of the most talented actors we have in the Indian film industry. This year, till now, he has...
Recent Stories
Rohit
OMG! Did Rohit Shetty hint upon Salman Khan's entry as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit
OMG! Did Rohit Shetty hint upon Salman Khan's entry as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again?
Priyanka
Bravo! Priyanka Chopra is never afraid to break stereotypes, here’s what fans loved when they spotted her at the airport
Salman
Whoa! Salman Khan Starrer Tiger 3 to get all IMAX screens for its release, not The Marvels
Khichdi
Amazing! Khichdi – Mission Paanthukistan is here to make laugh out loud, here’s the trailer with announcement date revealed
Deepika
Whoa! Did you know, Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi designed wedding lehenga was similar to her look in Padmaavat?
Darsheel
Woah! Darsheel Safary and Arun Govil starrer Hukus Bukus really raises our excitement with their trailer, check it out