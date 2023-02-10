What! Raveena Tandon reveals about being replaced by Karisma Kapoor in Saajan Chale Sasural and Tabu in Vijaypath, talks about the politics played against her

MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon has often spoken about her past feud with another 90s hit actor Karisma Kapoor. Now, in a recent interview, the actor has revealed that he lost films due to politics and groupism in the film industry.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Lehren Retro, Raveena shared that he lost hit films like Saajan Chale Sasural due to groupism in the film industry.

She said, “I have always believed in healthy competition because that brings out the best in you. But I am not a cutthroat person, nobody can say Raveena got me removed from a project or Raveena refused to work with a newcomer. I have never done that kind of politics and groupism but others have blatantly done politics against me. I was supposed to do Saajan Chale Sasural with David Dhawan and Govinda and they told me this later. I had even signed Vijaypath, I lost the film.”

Saajan Chale Sasural is the 1996 film that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. It was directed by David Dhawan. The film turned out to be a massive box office success and was the second highest-grossing film of that year.

In an earlier interview with ETimes, Raveena spoke about her relationship with Karisma. The two actors starred together in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Andaz Apna Apna and they didn’t get along while shooting the film.

She said, “See, you can’t get along with everyone, right? And today, I am glad to say that Karisma and me were children. May be, we went through our slight complexes at that time but today, our children are friends and today, socially also we hang out together. So, I think people grow up.”

