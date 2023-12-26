What! "Salaar" Makers Delete All Box Office Posts from Twitter – Prabhas Fans Decode the Truth!

MUMBAI: In the realm of cinema clashes, the inevitable fan rivalry has surfaced once again with the release of Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki" and Prabhas's "Salaar." The conflict began with discussions around screen distribution and has now shifted to allegations that the makers of "Salaar," Hombale Films, deleted all box office-related posts from their Twitter account, adding fuel to the ongoing fan war.

The genesis of this controversy lies in the discussions on social media about the lack of transparency in the breakdown of box office numbers for Prashanth Neel's directorial venture, "Salaar." Social media chatter questioned the discrepancy between the trade figures and the producers' figures, intensifying the clash between Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas fan clubs. Negative reports against both films started circulating on social media, attempting to impact the success of the movies to some extent.

Claims emerged on Twitter that Hombale Films had removed all box office-related posts from their Twitter account due to the growing disparity between the producers' figures and trade figures. Some posts suggested that this action was taken to address the controversy surrounding the box office numbers.

However, Prabhas fans countered these claims by presenting another perspective. They argued that Hombale Films never posted any box office figures on their Twitter profile, emphasizing that the box office collections were consistently shared on the dedicated "Salaar" Twitter profile. According to them, the reports circulating about the deletion of posts were baseless and false.

As the clash between "Dunki" and "Salaar" continues, the fan rivalry on social media remains active. Both films are enjoying success at the box office, and the makers hope to sustain and boost momentum during the festive season.

