What! Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya's 'Prem Ki Shaadi' reportedly shelved amid disagreements; Here’s details!

MUMBAI: Salman Khan, a Bollywood actor, and Katrina Kaif were most recently seen in Tiger 3. His fans have been waiting impatiently for him to work with Sooraj Barjatya on Prem Ki Shaadi. The greatest hits of their careers, such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and others, have been released by the two. The two were all set to resurrect their box office magic, but their movie has been pushed back.

Filmmaker Sooraj teased fans with his legendary avatar last year, and he later stated that he is slated to direct Salman in Prem Ki Shaadi. The sight of Prem's charisma returning to the big screen thrilled the fans. However, it appears that they have encountered a difficulty. Although Salman and Sooraj were supposed to start shooting the movie this year, they decided to quit.

The popular news portal article claims that Salman and Sooraj decided to shelve the project after disagreeing on a number of its components. Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh, two of the younger actors being considered for the movie, are among those whom Sooraj is eager to include in the script.

In 2015, Salman and Sooraj collaborated on the movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which featured prominent roles from Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher, Swara Bhaskar, and other actors. Salman is working hard on Tiger VS Pathaan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan.

