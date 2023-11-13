What! Salman Khan fans burst firecrackers inside theatres during the screening of Tiger 3, audience run to take cover

Movie lovers, who went to watch Tiger 3 on Sunday, were in for a shock as a group of people burst firecrackers inside a Malegaon theatre. The film, the third installment from the YRF franchise stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.
TIGER 3

MUMBAI : Movie lovers, who went to watch Tiger 3 on Sunday, were in for a shock as a group of people burst firecrackers inside a Malegaon theatre. 

The film, the third installment from the YRF franchise stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. A few social media users shared videos of the firecrackers being set off by fans in the cinema hall, which could have turned into a massive disaster.

In a video going viral on social media, fans burst several crackers as Salman Khan made an entry on the screen. As the sparks flew across, several in the audience ran toward the exit scared for their life. It is said that a few other cinema halls also reported similar incidents.

This is not the first time that Salman Khan fans have attempted such a risky stunt. In 2021, during the release of Antim: The Final Truth, several videos of fans bursting crackers inside the cinema hall went viral, and the Bollywood star had to come out to urge fans to not do it.

“Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u,” Salman had posted on social media then.

Apart from the action-packed drama, Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo as Pathaan in Tiger 3 is making quite a noise. Indian Express’ film critic Shubra Gupta also wrote in her review, “Salman is looking his age, but the good thing is that he isn’t hiding it. And of course, the best part of the film is when Pathaan aka SRK comes flying into the horizon with his hair still in that sexy man-bun (whatever happened to the haircut he had promised himself at the end of ‘Pathaan’?) and shooting smart one-liners. The way these two launch themselves into the air, hanging at the end of wildly swinging cables, remind you of the ‘RRR’ duo and their doings. A certain Rajamouli should be very pleased: in this instance imitation is certainly the best form of flattery.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 
 

