What! Salman Khan startled by younger brother Sohail Khan's frequent late-night emotional calls; Says ‘Sohail sometimes calls me at 2-2:30 in the night’

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of Bollywood's most successful actors of his generation. There's no need to introduce his personality or his achievements to Indian cinema. Though the actor is considered nothing less than an inspiration by his followers, Salman is a very grounded individual when it comes to his family. For those who don't know, the 58-year-old bachelor still lives in a joint household in Mumbai with his brothers and parents.

In addition to Salman Khan, his two brothers, Arbaaz and Sohail, are also professional actors in the entertainment industry. Due to their tight bond, the three of them frequently share positive anecdotes about each other. Salman Khan, the host of Dus Ka Dum shared a strange story about his younger brother Sohail Khan back. He disclosed that the latter frequently contacted him at night only to show his love and emotions.

Salman continued, describing how those calls were meant to scare him on the first go, “Sohail sometimes calls me at 2-2:30 in the night and cries saying, ‘Salman Bhai..’ I ask him, ‘What happened? Something wrong? Are you okay? Did you get in trouble? Are mom and dad okay?’ And he says, ‘I just called to tell you, I love you.’ I tell him you could do this when I am there also.”

Salman Khan and his brothers, Arbaaz and Sohail, have an unbreakable friendship even though they might not be big fans of brotherly PDA. Salman Khan previously recounted a childhood incident on The Kapil Sharma Show, in which he and Arbaaz threw stones at Sohail, causing him to bleed severely.

He had gone on to elaborate, saying, “Long time back, we three brothers were watching the movie Tarzan and playing a game that involved stones. I got so engrossed in the game that I accidentally threw the stone at Sohail who was very young at that time. He went behind the dustbin and within a few seconds, Sohail rose from behind the bin crying and bleeding profusely. Arbaaz and I ran from there.”

Salman Khan, who is currently enjoying his single status at 58 years old, has a slightly different personal history than his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan. For those who don't know, Seema Sajdeh and Malaika Arora, the younger brothers' respective ex-wives, have divorced. Actually, Arbaaz just remarried to Sshura Khan, a gifted makeup artist.

Salman had previously responded humorously to his siblings' failed marriages in an interview on The Kapil Sharma Show, saying, “Unhone meri kabhi nahi suni. Ab sunn rahe hai.”

When Sohail Khan made his screen debut in Maine Pyar Kiya, he was greeted with a flood of love and affection. However, he wasn't able to leave as big of an impression on the audience as his older brother, Salman Khan. For those who don't know, he was last seen in the 2017 movie Tubelight.

In a previous interview with the media, Sohail discussed his intention to soon enter the world of directing. In response to a question regarding whether he would consider casting his brother Salman in his next movie, Sohail opened up on his bhaijaan's skill and said, “First choice toh wahi hoti hai ke bhai ke paas jaaye. Woh suitable bhi hona chaiye bhai ke liye. Bhai hai, lekin professional hai. Like or not like woh unke upar hai.”

