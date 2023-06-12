What! Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga Universe in making? Tripti Dimri bags a pivotal role in Prabhas starrer

MUMBAI: Tripti Dimri has been winning accolades for her recent film Animal, where she plays Zoya, who gets physically involved with Ranbir Kapoor’s character. However, it was not a meaty chunk, and Tripti had to perform in whatever capacity her short role demanded. But now, it turns out she is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s muse for Prabhas‘ film as well.

After Animal, Vanga is moving to his next film titled Spirit, budgeted at almost 400 crore. All the details of this action drama have been kept under wraps. The official synopsis, however, reads, “A gang leader tries to keep a promise made to his dying friend and takes on the other criminal gangs.” The film also stars Anant Nag and Trisha Krishnan.

Now, reports suggest that Tripti Dimri has landed the female lead role opposite Prabhas in the film after her superb performance opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. For those who did not know, Tripti auditioned for her role in Animal, and the actress’s talent bowled over Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his team.

Since not much is known about Spirit, it would be difficult to guess about Tripti’s part, but it is fair to assume that her character would be a meaty chunk since her career trajectory is a testimony to the fact that she has not done roles that do not justify the quality of her talent. The other thing known about Spirit is that Prabhas plays a police officer.

Recently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor dropped the idea of a ‘Violent’ Universe with Ranbir’s Animal and Prabhas’s Spirit. With Tripti Dimri being a part of both the films, we wonder if there’s actually a hint there that we are missing, or it might be a lame, disillusioned ‘wanting for too much more’ theory.

Coming to Tripti Dimri, the actress has been proving her mettle one film at a time. Interestingly, she started her career with a film like Mom and was later seen in Bobby Deol’s Poster Boys, where she starred opposite Shreyas Talpade, but she claimed her worth as a performer from Laila Majnu. Since then, there has been ‘no looking back’ for her.

Tripti played the lead in Bulbbul, a horror fantasy film on Netflix produced by Anushka Sharma’s production house. The actress was next seen in another Netflix film, Qala, which marked Babil Khan‘s debut. Tripti’s character was a rage in the movie.

After proving her worth with Animal, she is a part of Prabhas’ Spirit, which again takes us back to the over-excited assumption: Is the Sandeep Reddy Vanga Universe actually happening?

