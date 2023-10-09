What! Sanjay Dutt left embarrassed by Subhash Ghai talking about him and rumored ex-girlfriend Madhuri Dixit

MUMBAI : Khalnayak was one of the most successful and entertaining films when it was released in 1993. The audience couldn't get enough of the sizzling chemistry of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. Her pairing with Jackie Shroff was loved as well. The film recently completed 30 years and is re-released in theaters today.

The entire Khalnayak team gathered to cut the cake and greet the paparazzi. During the media interaction, when a reporter asked about the rumored affair of Sanjay Dutt with Madhuri, Subhash said, “Yeh bolta tha, yeh picture bohot door tak jaayegi par dekht ..dekhta tha Madhuri ki taraf.” This left Sanjay visibly embarrassed and shocked but he took it sportingly and laughed.

#WATCH | Director Subhash Ghai, actors Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, actress-singer Ila Arun and singer Alka Yagnik shared the stage today in Mumbai, celebrating 30 years of their film Khalnayak. pic.twitter.com/F7NWPhUhAX — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

The director further said, “Today is a very very happy moment for us. For all three of us- Nayak (pointing at Jackie Shroff), Khalnayak (pointing at Sanjay Dutt), and the entire team. It is a proud moment that we are celebrating 30 years of ‘Khalnayak’ today. We feel as good as we used to attend premieres 30 years back. We need your blessings to move further.”

