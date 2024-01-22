What! Sara Ali Khan and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor allegedly part ways due to Amrita Singh's disapproval, Netizens react!

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one of Bollywood's most beautiful actresses. In 2018, she debuted as an actress in the movie Kedarnath. Since then, she has acted in numerous movies and won numerous accolades for her powerful performances. Speaking about her personal life before making her acting debut, she was said to be seeing Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, the son of Anil Kapoor, but they eventually broke up for reasons that are only known to them. Working in several well-known movies, including Thar, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Mirzya, Ray, and many more, Harsh Varrdhan has demonstrated his acting prowess.

Sara Ali Khan and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are rumored to have broken up, according to a Reddit member. The user also talked about how the two attractive actors-turned-celebrities were in a relationship before entering the acting industry. Furthermore, several accounts state that they were reportedly quite serious about each other up until their breakup.

Netizens quickly began speculating about the potential causes of Sara and Harsh Varrdhan's split. Some said that Amrita Singh, Sara's mother, wasn't fond of their connection. Thus, Harsh Varrdhan and the devoted daughter called it quits. His love of sneakers was also the subject of several amusing remarks from others. Others mentioned Sara's subsequent relationships, which could be the cause of her failure to make amends with Harsh Varrdhan.

Sara Ali Khan and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor were reportedly observed enjoying a romantic dinner date at the Indigo restaurant in Mumbai, according to an old article published in a well-known online entertainment page. Not only that but the pair could be seen walking hand in hand into the restaurant. According to the account, they remained hand in hand while seated next to each other, only separating when the waiters arrived. They were also heard calling one another "baby." They allegedly didn't give a damn about the people around them, focusing exclusively on each other. This looks like something that would only be done by a nice couple.

Surprisingly, Sara was also photographed visiting the home of her father, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Harsh Varrdhan even gave them a visit. Before that, rumors were circulating that the two of them were dating when they were seen out for lunch at a well-known restaurant. A popular news portal was informed by a reliable source that the couple has been dating for a while.

The source said, “Sara and Harsh have been dating for quite some time now. They get along very well and their close friends are too very happy for them.”

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis