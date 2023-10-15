What! Shah Rukh Khan cannot act when wife Gauri Khan is around, here's why

MUMBAI: In a career marked by iconic romantic films that have shaped Hindi cinema, Shah Rukh Khan is often hailed as the King of Bollywood. However, even for this cinematic maestro of love, there was a surprising challenge – performing in front of the camera when his real-life love, Gauri Khan, was present on the set. As Gauri Khan celebrates her 53rd birthday today, we revisit this interesting anecdote about SRK and Gauri’s relationship.

In an old interview with India Today Magazine, SRK shared the reason behind not being able to act in front of Gauri. He said, “I’ll be acting in front of someone who knows me really well.”

In the same interview, producer Vivek Vaswani, who was instrumental in Shah Rukh Khan’s move from Delhi to Mumbai, encapsulated the essence of Shah Rukh and Gauri’s relationship, stating, “Shah Rukh can live without oxygen but not without Gauri.” 

He also went on to reveal that the couple never fight among themselves. He said, “They never fight. When she shouts, he listens. He is absolutely besotted with her.”

At the time of this interview, Shah Rukh Khan was yet to experience the success of DDLJ, the film that made him a global star. He was quite popular in India for films like Darr, Karan Arjun, Baazigar among others.

SRK and Gauri’s evergreen love story began at a common friend’s party in 1984, when Shah Rukh was just 18 years old. During the gathering, he noticed Gauri, who was 14 at the time, dancing with another boy and initially refrained from inviting her to dance. Nevertheless, destiny had grander plans, and the couple eventually tied the knot on October 25, 1991.

In an old interview with Preity Zinta, SRK had revealed that he proposed to Gauri multiple before getting a yes from her. And though his producers advised him to stay a bachelor at the beginning of his career, the actor remained firm on his decision. 

He said, “I told her, let’s get married. She refused even then, she was quite hard-hearted. A year later, my mother died so she felt sorry for me. So she said let’s get married. She didn’t want me to be an actor. So I said okay let’s marry. My producers said not to marry, ‘Bachelor hero ki fan following zyada hoti hai’, but I said, ‘Mushkil se pataya, shaadi karni padegi’.”

Shah Rukh and Gauri continue to be a cherished couple, blessed with three children – Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.They are currently eagerly anticipating their daughter Suhana’s debut in acting, as she gears up for her first film, Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 
 

