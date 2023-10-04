What! Shah Rukh Khan rejected this Salman Khan movie to be in Don 2

Did you know, Shah Rukh Khan rejected this big Salman Khan movie for Don 2.
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI:     Don 2 is one of the most loved movie of Shah Rukh Khan. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar is loved not only for its amazing storyline, but also for its twists and great performances. The movie has one of the highest recall value and if today, given a chance, we love to watch it all over again.

No doubt, Don 2 is Shah Rukh Khan's one of the best performance. But did you know, Shah Rukh Khan has rejected one big budget Salman Khan movie to be in Don 2. Yes, you heard it right! Salman Khan's one of the most loved movie Ek Tha Tiger was initially offered to Shah Rukh Khan.

Well, there is no confirmation about news, but there are many reports floating all over the internet which says that Salman Khan's much loved movie Ek Tha Tiger was initially offered to Shah Rukh Khan by Kabir Khan. But, the actor was busy with the with his movie Don 2.

Well, Ek Tha Tiger is undoubtedly one of the most loved movies of Salman Khan. Would you have liked Shah Rukh Khan in Ek Tha Tiger? Do let us know in the comments below.

