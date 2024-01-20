What! Shaitaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teasers attached to Fighter movie in theatres?

Now here’s an exciting update for people who are not just waiting for Fighter but also waiting for Shaitaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 01/20/2024 - 20:10
movie_image: 
fighter

MUMBAI : The upcoming action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are undoubtedly excited about the new film and can't wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time. Given that this is India's first-ever aerial action entertainer, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the movie.

Also read -Announcement! A new song announced from the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, a glimpse inside

Earlier, the makers of the movie released the trailer and a few songs from the movie, all of it created a wave of appreciation and excitement as the audience loved it very much.

Now here’s an exciting update for people who are not just waiting for Fighter but also waiting for Shaitaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

As per sources, the teaser of both the movies will be shown in theatres in Fighter shows. Yes, we will finally get to watch teasers of both these movies.

Talking about the teaser length of BMCM, it is going to be 1 minute 45 seconds. Talking about Shaitaan, it is a supernatural thriller that is based on black magic and possession. It is a Hindi remake of a Gujarati movie Vash.

Till now, all the talks about Fighter have really contributed to the hype and the audience will have their expectations high with the movie.

Also read - Fighter teaser! Siddharth Anand’s directorial promises to be a perfect tribute on this Republic Day

Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.
 

Shaitaan Ajay Devgn Bade Miyan Chote Miyan BMCM Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff Fighter Trailer Sher Khull Gaye Hrithik Roshan Deepika Padukone Anil Kapoor Karan Singh Grover Fighter Siddharth Anand Bang Bang war Pathaan Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 01/20/2024 - 20:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Sakshi Malik
Woah! Actress Sakshi Malik raises temperature in bikini as she enjoys her vacation in Thailand
Bhagyashree
Humorous! Bhagyashree recalls a moment of being convinced Salman Khan was flirting, He playfully sang a song in her ear; Says ‘Behave yourself, what’s wrong with you?’
Pankaj Tripathi
Interesting! Pankaj Tripathi's Insight on Bollywood's PR and Pap Culture wins the hearts of viewers on the Internet
Main Atal Hoon
Box office! Main Atal Hoon opens to decent numbers whereas Guntur Kaaram continuous to win hearts
tbmauj
Must Read! With the trailer earning love from the audience, here's what we can expect from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Shehnaaz
Wow! Shehnaaz Gill joins hands with Varun Sharma for the family entertainer 'Sab First Class’