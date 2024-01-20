What! Shaitaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teasers attached to Fighter movie in theatres?

MUMBAI : The upcoming action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are undoubtedly excited about the new film and can't wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time. Given that this is India's first-ever aerial action entertainer, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the movie.

Earlier, the makers of the movie released the trailer and a few songs from the movie, all of it created a wave of appreciation and excitement as the audience loved it very much.

Now here’s an exciting update for people who are not just waiting for Fighter but also waiting for Shaitaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

As per sources, the teaser of both the movies will be shown in theatres in Fighter shows. Yes, we will finally get to watch teasers of both these movies.

Talking about the teaser length of BMCM, it is going to be 1 minute 45 seconds. Talking about Shaitaan, it is a supernatural thriller that is based on black magic and possession. It is a Hindi remake of a Gujarati movie Vash.

Till now, all the talks about Fighter have really contributed to the hype and the audience will have their expectations high with the movie.

