What! Shakti Kapoor reveals about the time he started crying after being ragged by Mithun Chakraborty, read more

MUMBAI :Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has revealed how Mithun Chakraborty, who was his senior at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), ragged him for hours with his friends. Shakti said that Mithun cut his hair and locked him in a room at night, which prompted him to cry and beg for mercy.

On the Timeout with Ankit podcast, Shakti said that he met Ravi Varman and Anil Varman while they were traveling from Delhi to Pune. Ravi’s sister was married into Vinod Khanna’s family, so they visited her house in Mumbai. During their stay, they had meals at five-star hotels with Vinod Khanna, Rakesh Roshan, and Rajesh Roshan, as they were family friends from the film industry.

The actor said that Rakesh accompanied them to the hostel, and upon entering, he saw a man excersing. The man, who was Mithun, introduced himself to Rakesh and touched his feet. However, Shakti asked him, “Do you want to have some beer?” He said, “I don’t drink.”

The actor said that as soon as Rakesh and Pramod Khanna left, Mithun grabbed Shakti by the hair and said, “I am your senior”. He then pulled Shakti into a room, put him in a corner, and called two of his friends. They turned off the lights, directed a spotlight on Shakti’s face, and asked, “Do you want to have a beer?”

Shakti said, “They then said, ‘His hair looks so good. He entered college as a hero. Let’s cut his hair.’ They grabbed a pair of scissors and cut my hair. I was looking like a monkey. I started crying, touched their feet. They took me to the swimming pool and told me to do 40 laps. I started crying and then they gave me a break.”

Shakti recalled that when he returned to his room, Mithun knocked on his door and explained that he would lock it from outside to prevent any further ragging, as it might continue otherwise. Mithun and Shakti later starred in films such as Baadal, Pyaar Ka Karz, Dalaal, Gunda and Kranti Kshetra.

