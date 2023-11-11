What! “She suffered from childhood PTSD”, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu talks about the actress being judged for her complexion

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The actress not only married a well-known international celebrity but has now entered the new phase of her life. The actress and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl in January this year. The child was born via surrogacy.

However Priyanka has had her days where she struggled with the judgment on her dark complexion. Her mother Madhu Chopra recently spoke about it in an interview saying, “I think she might have had childhood PTSD trauma because when she was very young, everyone in the Chopra family was ‘gora-chitta’ (fair) except her father. And she went on her father and she was not at all that bad, she was very good looking, she had a ‘gehu’ (wheatish) complexion. But there were few people who taunted her about her complexion and maybe that remained in her head. Apart from that she was a stunner.”

When that one particular relative who would take a jibe at her skin she would now give them a befitting reply. Madhu said, “She tells them ‘because of you I have become this today. You told me so I improved myself so much’.” She further added,, “Priyanka was always good looking, even as a baby. She was the most perfect baby born. She was always very good looking.”

Madhu also added that after they moved to America for a significant amount of time, Priyanka was completely able to transform herself.

