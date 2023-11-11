What! “She suffered from childhood PTSD”, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu talks about the actress being judged for her complexion

However Priyanka has had her days where she struggled with the judgment on her dark complexion. Her mother Madhu Chopra spoke about it in an interview
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 21:00
movie_image: 
Priyanka

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The actress not only married a well-known international celebrity but has now entered the new phase of her life. The actress and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl in January this year. The child was born via surrogacy.

Also Read- Must read! Priyanka Chopra OPENS UP about her child, says ‘There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything’

However Priyanka has had her days where she struggled with the judgment on her dark complexion. Her mother Madhu Chopra recently spoke about it in an interview saying, “I think she might have had childhood PTSD trauma because when she was very young, everyone in the Chopra family was ‘gora-chitta’ (fair) except her father. And she went on her father and she was not at all that bad, she was very good looking, she had a ‘gehu’ (wheatish) complexion. But there were few people who taunted her about her complexion and maybe that remained in her head. Apart from that she was a stunner.”

When that one particular relative who would take a jibe at her skin she would now give them a befitting reply. Madhu said, “She tells them ‘because of you I have become this today. You told me so I improved myself so much’.” She further added,, “Priyanka was always good looking, even as a baby. She was the most perfect baby born. She was always very good looking.”

Madhu also added that after they moved to America for a significant amount of time, Priyanka was completely able to transform herself.

Also Read-What! Priyanka Chopra falls hard on her butt at ‘Love Again’ premier, thanks Hollywood paps for not capturing the embarrassing moment

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-BollywoodShaadis

Priyanka Chopra Madhu Chopra Don Don 2 The Sky Is Pink White Tiger Gunday 7 Khoon Maaf Dil Dhadakne Do Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 21:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! “She suffered from childhood PTSD”, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu talks about the actress being judged for her complexion
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood...
Exclusive! Vipul Gupta on his character in Hack: Crimes Online, “So he’s a go-getter and wants to make a difference”
MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV, which is a part of Amazon Prime, provides content to viewers free of charge. The streaming...
Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar’s family and friends keeps a special Diwali pooja foe his well being! Watch the exclusive video here!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy...
Exclusive! Parmeet Sethi on his experience directing the series Hack: Crimes Online, “I think this was one of the best projects that I had directed”
MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV, which is a part of Amazon Prime, provides content to viewers free of charge. The streaming...
Exclusive! Child actor Angad Maholay to be seen in Vash Hindi remake
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of entertainment...
Wow! The climax of Tiger 3 is the setup of Tiger vs Pathaan?
MUMBAI:Upcoming movie Tiger 3 is currently the talk of the town, the movie is all set to hit the big screen in less...
Recent Stories
Priyanka
What! “She suffered from childhood PTSD”, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu talks about the actress being judged for her complexion
Latest Video
Related Stories
Angad
Exclusive! Child actor Angad Maholay to be seen in Vash Hindi remake
Tiger
Wow! The climax of Tiger 3 is the setup of Tiger vs Pathaan?
DISHA
Must Read! The traditional wear is losing its elegance and charm by the way actresses are donning sarees, what do you think?
Imtiaz
Amazing! Today marks 12 years of Rockstar and here’s what Imtiaz Ali and Nargis Fakhri have to share with the fans, check it out
Box office
Box office! Jigarthanda DoubleX wins hearts whereas Aankh Micholi falls flat again, here are the collection of the movie
Pataudi
Happy Times! Can you guess if it’s Rangoli or Holi at the Pataudi House? Check out the deets inside