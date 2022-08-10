"What is she wearing on her wedding, this is not at all an appropriate dress" netizens on Masaba's wedding dress

Masaba Gupta get trolled for her wedding dress, netizens are saying this is not at all an appropriate dress to wear for a bride, check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 13:29
movie_image: 
"What is she wearing on her wedding, this is not at all an appropriate dress" netizens on Masaba's wedding dress

MUMBAI :It was 27th January when fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta dropped the picture and gave the news of our marriage with actor Satyadeep Misra, later we saw mother Neena Gupta dropping a few pictures from the celebration. Last night we saw a grand wedding party which was attended by a few celebrities and friends.


We can see many pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet from the wedding party last night, indeed Masaba Gupta is looking beautiful, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for her looks and her dress, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for her wedding dress, check out the comments below.

ALSO READ – Raveena Tandon, Vani Jairam, Suman Kalyanpur among Padma winners

As we can see in these comments many people are saying that what is she wearing for her wedding, this is not at all an appropriate dress to wear for the wedding, also many people are saying is she wearing Lungi for her wedding and many people have expressed that they did not like the dress of the actress.

What are your views on these comments from the side of the netizens for the wedding dress of Masaba Gupta and how did you like the outfit of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Salman Khan happy with Pathaan’s success; calls Shah Rukh Khan to congratulate him

Masaba Gupta Neena Gupta MASABA GUPTA WEDDING Satyadeep Misra BOLLYWOOD MARRIAGE Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 13:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Rupali Ganguly welcomes a new member in her family as she turns her dreams into reality; read to know more
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television, and it is number one on the TRP charts as the...
Akash Jagga rewinds, recalls how tough it was to get a leading role
MUMBAI : Actor Akash Jagga, who is currently seen in the show 'Dharam Patnii', recalled his struggling days and how...
'Pathaan' makes history, collects Rs 219.6 cr worldwide in two days
MUMBAI : The 'Badshah' of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Pathaan', directed by Siddharth Anand, has emerged...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary roped in for the movie Dunki?
MUMBAI :Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who is currently winning the hearts of the fans in the reality show Bigg Boss is no...
This is how Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra, aka Neeti, starts her mornings! Check out the video here!
MUMBAI : A sacred bond of marriage tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti, and Raj. Fate leads two best friends to marry...
Recent Stories
'Pathaan' makes history, collects Rs 219.6 cr worldwide in two days
'Pathaan' makes history, collects Rs 219.6 cr worldwide in two days

Latest Video

Related Stories
'Pathaan' makes history, collects Rs 219.6 cr worldwide in two days
'Pathaan' makes history, collects Rs 219.6 cr worldwide in two days
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary roped in for the movie Dunki?
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary roped in for the movie Dunki?
'Tridev' Fame Sonam Makes A comeback!
'Tridev' Fame Sonam Makes A comeback!
Can we expect Deepika Padukone in Tiger 3, here is the link from the movie Pathaan
Can we expect Deepika Padukone in Tiger 3, here is the link from the movie Pathaan
"Everyone is trying to become Malaika Arora" netizens trolls Ananya Panday on this latest picture
"Everyone is trying to become Malaika Arora" netizens troll Ananya Panday on this latest picture
This could be the Solution to Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ crisis of finding Leading Men for the movie, check out
This could be the Solution to Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ crisis of finding Leading Men for the movie, check out