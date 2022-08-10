"What is she wearing on her wedding, this is not at all an appropriate dress" netizens on Masaba's wedding dress

MUMBAI :It was 27th January when fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta dropped the picture and gave the news of our marriage with actor Satyadeep Misra, later we saw mother Neena Gupta dropping a few pictures from the celebration. Last night we saw a grand wedding party which was attended by a few celebrities and friends.



We can see many pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet from the wedding party last night, indeed Masaba Gupta is looking beautiful, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for her looks and her dress, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for her wedding dress, check out the comments below.

As we can see in these comments many people are saying that what is she wearing for her wedding, this is not at all an appropriate dress to wear for the wedding, also many people are saying is she wearing Lungi for her wedding and many people have expressed that they did not like the dress of the actress.

