What! Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up about getting misinterpreted after his stint in Gehraiyaan; Says 'A lot of people thought I was a cheater'

The actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has gained a lot of recognition for his film endeavors and on social media. He appeared in Gehraiyaan, Phone Booth, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and the most recent Netflix original movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan after making a fantastic debut.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 11:48
movie_image: 
Siddhant Chaturvedi

MUMBAI: It would be five years in February 2024 since Siddhant Chaturvedi wowed viewers as the affable MC Sher in Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Since then, the actor has gained a lot of recognition for his film endeavors and on social media. He appeared in Gehraiyaan, Phone Booth, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and the most recent Netflix original movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan after making a fantastic debut.

(Also read: Wow! Siddhant Chaturvedi captured fixing Ananya Panday's hair in a viral video; Netizens reacts )

In the role of stand-up comedian Imaad Ali, who faces challenges with intimacy and commitment, the actor gave a performance that moviegoers will remember.

In a recent interview, the actor talked about how, following his role as Zain in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, many misunderstood him as a "cheater and toxic person." In the movie, Zain portrays a philandering entrepreneur who falls in love with Deepika Padukone's character, Alisha, even while he is engaged to Ananya Panday's character, Tia.

Speaking about his goals while portraying various characters on screen, 30-year-old Siddhant reveals, "All I do is develop empathy towards the people I play. I am more empathetic and more open towards them. But I will never try to to take it up seriously, ever. A lot of people thought I was a rapper after ‘Gully Boy,’ and a lot of people thought I was a cheater and a toxic person after 'Gehraiyaan' (laughs). So, no, I don’t take away anything from my characters. I just want to be myself."

Under the direction of newbie Arjun Varain Singh, KGHK tells the tale of three best friends who become entangled in their turbulent reliance on the perils of social media to define and assess their own value. Ananya plays Ahana Singh in the movie, and Adarsh Gourav plays Neil Pereira. The movie is streamed on Netflix, and also features Rohan Gurbaxani, Anya Singh, and Kalki Koechlin.

(Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi to appear in FIFA World Cup anthem with rapper Lil Baby)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 11:48

Siddhant Chaturvedi
What! Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up about getting misinterpreted after his stint in Gehraiyaan; Says ‘A lot of people thought I was a cheater’
