What! Sonakshi Sinha's team faces legal trouble as a non-bailable warrant issued in a fraud case; Details inside!

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha, a Bollywood actress, and her group had unexpectedly found themselves in a sticky situation. The renowned actress's manager and other members of her crew are subject of an attachment warrant issued by a Moradabad court because they failed to appear at an event even after being paid. This legal action is a major step forward in a matter that has been ongoing since 2019.

Sonakshi Sinha was supposed to attend a public event on September 30, 2018. The Bollywood actress, together with her management Dhumil Thakkar, Edgar Sakariya, Abhishek Sinha, and Malvika Punjabi, finalized deals and received the agreed-upon fees; nevertheless, they failed to appear at the event. This led the victim in this case, Pramod Sharma, the manager of an event company, to file a formal complaint against Sinha and her support staff on February 22, 2019.

The court of Additional Judicial Magistrate I Sachin Dixit appeared impatient with the case because the accused wasn't present. The victim's attorney, PK Goswami, highlighted that while Sonakshi Sinha managed to obtain a stay order from the Allahabad High Court, her staff have not yet appeared in court. The court then issued an attachment warrant for the managers involved. To make matters tougher for Sinha's team, a non-bailable warrant has also been issued against Abhishek Sinha. The court anticipates a major development in this matter at its next hearing on February 28.

This court drama highlights the sometimes neglected responsibilities that celebrities and their management must fulfill in their professional commitments. The legal proceedings surrounding Sonakshi Sinha and her team serve as a warning about the possible repercussions of not keeping commitments. All eyes are on this high-profile case as the next court hearing gets closer, perhaps creating a precedent for cases comparable to it in the entertainment sector.

