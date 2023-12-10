What! Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja gets slammed by netizens for sending legal notice to a content creator, “That girl is so respectful even in her roast…”

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor, who gave birth to her son Vayu in 2022, is gradually preparing to return to work. Blind, the actress' most recent film, was made available on OTT. The actress is currently in the headlines as her Anand Ahuja sent a legal notice to a YouTube user who uploaded a video mocking the actress. Raginyy, the video's creator, posted about it on social media platform Reddit. She made a video where she is making fun of several of Sonam Kapoor's public statements. The fact that someone actually sent a notice to a channel with fewer than 6K views has shocked internet users.

Netizens have bashed Anand Ahuja over the legal notice.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the OTT movie Blind that also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. She is yet to announce her next project.

