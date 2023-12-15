What! Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia's clinic visit sparks buzz; Netizens reacts to viral video!

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol has been in the spotlight ever since the hugely successful movie Gadar 2 marked his comeback. In addition to his career, Sunny's personal life frequently makes news. The actor has been married to Pooja Deol for almost 40 years, yet he is frequently associated with the actress Dimple Kapadia. For those who don't know, Sunny and Dimple collaborated on several films, such as Manzil Manzil, Arjun, Narsimha, and Aag Ka Gola.

Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol make every effort to hide their alleged affair. However attentive followers frequently uncover proof of their relationship, which quickly becomes popular online. Sunny and Dimple were recently photographed outside a Mumbai clinic; a video of them leaving separately has appeared on Reddit. Sunny wore a T-shirt and trousers for a more laid-back look, while Dimple wore all-black.

The video is currently making a lot of waves online and drawing a lot of criticism. The fact that Sunny was still having an affair with Dimple even after being married to Pooja startled online users.

One person wrote in response to the video, "This was the last thing I was expecting to see in this lifetime." Another one wrote, "I wonder how this makes his wife, sons, and the DIL feel about this. I would be so heartbroken and embarrassed."

Indeed, Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia have stoked rumors about their romance before. Dimple Kapadia was seen leaving Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy Theater on August 22, 2023, following the screening of Gadar 2. She looked great with a big white shirt and loose black pants, accessorizing with a bucket hat. The actress appeared astonished and as though she had not anticipated the paparazzi to be at the scene. Dimple hurried to go to her car while covering her face, skipping the photo ops.

Dimple Kapadia's video caused a stir when it became popular on the internet. Netizens responded to the actress's actions in the post's comment section by trolling her for the same. Dimple was wearing Sunny's bucket hat, according to a social media user, while some noted that she couldn't resist watching her boyfriend's movie.

Unquestionably, Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia have been deeply in love with one another for many years. Despite being married, the supposed couple didn't allow anything to stop their affair. At first, if rumors are to be believed, Sunny gives Dimple the status of his second wife at a lot of social events, but they now would rather keep their relationship a secret. According to reports, Sunny's wife Pooja Deol was not pleased with his growing affection with Dimple and even threatened to leave him and his home, as well as their two boys, Rajveer and Karan. Sunny decided to remain with his family to secretly date Dimple.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis