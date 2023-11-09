What! Sunny Deol reveals about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's debut film been shelved

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who was recently seen in the blockbuster film Gadar 2, has opened up about one of his shelved films titled Indian.

Sunny said that most parts of the film, including the songs, were shot and added that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was set to make her debut with that film. However, Sunny said that the film was eventually shelved.

On the show Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny said, “I myself was making the film Indian. Aishwarya was a part of the film and it was her debut film. We had shot songs and all but then there were budget issues.”

The winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant, Rai made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Iruvar, and in the same year, she entered Bollywood with her first movie Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. Aishwarya made her Hindi debut opposite Bobby Deol in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, which was helmed by Rahul Rawail.

Designer Neeta Lulla had earlier revealed that filmmaker Yash Chopra wanted to cast Aishwarya in Darr. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Neeta said, “Yashji and I discussed and we said she is beautiful. But he said maybe it won’t work out because she is going for the Miss World pageant and she went away.” The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla.

Sunny’s Gadar 2 made waves at the box office. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in India. Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma.

