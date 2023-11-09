OMG! Sunny Deol comments on falling out with Shah Rukh Khan after the release of Darr; calls it 'That Was Childishness'

Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan were recently spotted hugging each other and having a good time at the Gadar 2 victory party. fans of both Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan were delighted to see the camaraderie between both performers.
MUMBAI:  As Bollywood gathered at the Deol residence last week to celebrate Sunny Deol's Gadar 2's enormous success, fans of both Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan were delighted to see the camaraderie between both performers. With nearly 500 crores in domestic revenue, the movie is now among the top five highest-grossing Indian films of all time, with Baahubali, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Pathaan leading the club.

After the success of the movie, Sunny has been quite active in the post-promotional league, doing interviews and welcoming the media with as much enthusiasm as she can. The actor recently made an appearance on the well-known TV discussion programme 'Aap Ki Adalat,' which is hosted by Rajat Sharma. He grew sentimental as he reflected on his early days and eventual rise to fame in the film business.

As the interview went on, Sharma discussed the infamous falling out that occurred between Sunny and SRK around the time when Darr was released in 1993. Due to the fact that both performers ended up keeping their distance from one another for as long as 16 years, the Yash Raj Films production which also included Juhi Chawla in the lead role became a source of controversy. Back then, it was claimed that the apparent animosity between the two performers was due to Khan's character receiving preferential treatment, which proved to be a source of Sunny's resentment.

Sunny responded when asked about the terrible event, “A time comes when you forget everything that happened and you understand that should not have happened as that was childishness.”

Along with Salman and Aamir Khan, a plethora of B-town actors and directors also attended the Gadar 2 triumph party, making Hindi film fans happy. Gadar 2 is writing newer chapters in the history of Hindi film, but SRK's Jawan is already shattering every box office record imaginable, the most recent of which was when it became the first Indian movie to cross the Rs 200 crore barrier within three days of release.

Credit- Free Press Journal 

 

