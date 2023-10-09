What! When Sunny Deol addressed rumors of his love life and what effect it had on his wife Pooja

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol is the undisputed star who has managed to hold his star status even today. After 4 decades of being in the film industry, the actor knows the industry better than anyone else and has maintained relationships. He is currently riding high on the success of his last film Gadar 2, which has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office.

Sunny’s personal life has also been making headlines apart from his professional life. Recently his eldest son Karan got married and fans saw a rare picture of his entire family including mum Prakash Kaur and wife Pooja Deol. Now an old interview has surfaced where Sunny has spoken about dealing with baseless rumors pertaining to his love life. HE said, “Well, such things happen, it’s part of the game.” When questioned if it affected his then fiance and now wife Pooja Deol, Sunny said, “I don’t know if it reaches her. There’s nothing like that.”

Addressing rumors of him dating Amrita Singh, which upset Sunny he said, “Picture line join karne se pehle dekha hai maine log kya likhte hai, toh ye sab kuch sehna padta hai. Gussa aata hai kabhi kabhi jab woh kuch zyada he utpatang likh dete hai, toh fir koe mila toh usko pakadke mar dena, aur kya karna.”

Credit-Indianexpress



