Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Sunny Deol

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol is one of the biggest stars of the 90s. He has been a part of many hit films. But, like his contemporaries namely; Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others, he has not given any big hits at the box office in the past few years.

However now, he is all set to be back on the big screens with Gadar 2. So, before Gadar 2 releases, let’s look at the list of Sunny Deol’s top 5 highest-grossing films...

Gadar

Yes, Gadar is his highest-grossing film till now. The movie, which also starred Ameesha Patel, collected Rs. 76.88 crore, and it was an all time blockbuster at the box office at that time.

Yamla Pagla Deewana

Yamla Pagla Deewana starring all the Deols, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol collected Rs. 55.28 at the box office. The film was a hit.

Border

Border was a multi-starrer, and Sunny Deol played one of the leads in it. The film in 1997 collected Rs. 39.46 crore and it was regarded a blockbuster at the box office.

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2

After the success of Yamla Pagla Deewana, the makers came with Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. But, it failed to make a mark at the box office, and only collected Rs. 36.70 crore. While it is his fourth highest-grossing film, it was a flop at the box office.

Ghayal Once Again

In 2016, Sunny Deol starred in the sequel to Ghayal titled Ghayal Once Again. The film received a good response from the critics, but it only collected Rs. 35.70 crore at the box office. Well, this was also a flop.

Now, let’s see what response Gadar 2 will get at the box office.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.