What! Sunny Deol reveals that friendships in the film industry are fake

He said that friendships in Bollywood are fake. He said that no director was willing to cast Bobby in his film and he had a tough time.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/11/2023 - 09:48
movie_image: 
Sunny Deol

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol is the undisputed star who has managed to hold his star status even today. After 4 decades of being in the film industry, the actor knows the industry better than anyone else and has maintained relationships. Now the actor whose film Gadar 2 hits theaters today, has made a shocking revelation about friendship in the film industry. 

Also Read- Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Sunny Deol

Sunny is all set to reprise his role of Tara Singh in Gadar 2 and his fans are super excited to watch him on the big screens after a long time. Sunny revealed in an interview to a news portal that he was struggling to find support from the industry at the time of launching his brother Bobby Deol’s acting career. He said that friendships in Bollywood are fake. He said that no director was willing to cast Bobby in his film and he had a tough time. 

Sunny Added that he gets frustrated when people call him ‘Paaji’ without knowing the true meaning it holds of an elder brother. He also mentioned that being a star kid makes your debut even more difficult as there is a lot of hostility toward film families. 

Also Read- What! People of Gurdaspur BOYCOTT Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, read more to find out why

Bobby made his Bollywood debut with the film Barsaat in 1995 opposite Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu, which was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. 

Meanwhile Sunny Deol will be seen in Gadar 2 opposite Ameesha Patel as the film hits theaters today. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife

Sunny Deol Gadar Gadar 2 Ameesha Patel Anil Sharma Utkarsh Sharma Amrish Puri Sakina Tara Singh Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/11/2023 - 09:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Shahi Productions' producer Deepa Shahi had a difference of opinion with Rajan Shahi for Abhinav's character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular and long-running drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the most loved show among the...
Katha Ankahee: New Mission! Katha and Viaan want to win approval of their families
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Anupamaa: Plans Change! Pakhi recalls Anupama’s words, decides to complete her studies
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Sunny Deol reveals that friendships in the film industry are fake
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol is the undisputed star who has managed to hold his star status even today. After 4 decades of being...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Harshvardhan to become Abhimanyu’s ray of hope
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Baalveer 3: Revelation! Baalveer comes to know Aageel’s reality, Maa Adishi warns Baalveer
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol
What! Sunny Deol reveals that friendships in the film industry are fake
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kshitee Jog
Exclusive! RRKPK actress Kshitee Jog says, “It was never about the length of the role, but it was about the importance of the character in the whole film”
Gadar 2
Must Read! Gadar 2 vs OMG 2: Here’s a look at the previous box office clashes of 2023
Simrat Kaur
Exclusive! Simrat Kaur says, “When I gave my auditions I had no idea that it was for Gadar 2”
Pankaj Tripathi
OMG 2 movie review: Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautan shine in this film that gives a strong message; Akshay Kumar supports well
Pearl V Puri
Exclusive! “It has been 5 years since I have watched a movie in theatres, meri movie dekhunga” - Pearl V Puri
Disha Patani
Wow! Not Disha Patani, but Tiger Shroff is rumoured to be dating HER, read more to find out