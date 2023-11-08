What! Sunny Deol reveals that friendships in the film industry are fake

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol is the undisputed star who has managed to hold his star status even today. After 4 decades of being in the film industry, the actor knows the industry better than anyone else and has maintained relationships. Now the actor whose film Gadar 2 hits theaters today, has made a shocking revelation about friendship in the film industry.

Sunny is all set to reprise his role of Tara Singh in Gadar 2 and his fans are super excited to watch him on the big screens after a long time. Sunny revealed in an interview to a news portal that he was struggling to find support from the industry at the time of launching his brother Bobby Deol’s acting career. He said that friendships in Bollywood are fake. He said that no director was willing to cast Bobby in his film and he had a tough time.

Sunny Added that he gets frustrated when people call him ‘Paaji’ without knowing the true meaning it holds of an elder brother. He also mentioned that being a star kid makes your debut even more difficult as there is a lot of hostility toward film families.

Bobby made his Bollywood debut with the film Barsaat in 1995 opposite Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu, which was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Meanwhile Sunny Deol will be seen in Gadar 2 opposite Ameesha Patel as the film hits theaters today.

